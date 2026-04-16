Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $152.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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