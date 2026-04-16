SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Head to Head Comparison

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SmartKem has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its share price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmartKem and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartKem 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lattice Semiconductor 1 1 13 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $102.64, suggesting a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than SmartKem.

This table compares SmartKem and Lattice Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartKem $700,000.00 4.83 -$10.51 million ($1.28) -0.27 Lattice Semiconductor $523.26 million 28.35 $3.08 million $0.02 5,420.00

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartKem and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartKem -1,507.75% -610.88% -267.27% Lattice Semiconductor 0.59% 5.60% 4.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SmartKem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats SmartKem on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartKem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

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