Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 97096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Downshift Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,336,000.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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