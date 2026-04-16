Diversified Management Inc. Invests $718,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Diversified Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $269.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.76 and a 1-year high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.