Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 52.0% in March

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,863 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 4,515 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

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Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retirement and protection solutions, formed in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families secure their financial futures through a range of insurance and annuity products. Since its inception, Brighthouse Financial has operated independently, building its own brand and capabilities in the quickly evolving retirement-services market.

The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities and other guaranteed retirement-income products.

Further Reading

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