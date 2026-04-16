Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.5450, with a volume of 12314663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Key Stories Impacting Avanos Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Avanos Medical this week:

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1,596,514.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,896,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,287,000 after buying an additional 14,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 176,716 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.