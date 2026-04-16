Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.9688.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 7.9%

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.