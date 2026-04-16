Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,550 by Analysts at Citigroup

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,530.

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Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 2,810 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,133.62. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,648 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,341.

In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 30,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219, for a total transaction of £983,758.59. Also, insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total transaction of £515,346.50. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Imperial Brands News Roundup

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