Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,550 by Analysts at Citigroup

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,530.
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Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 30,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219, for a total transaction of £983,758.59. Also, insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total transaction of £515,346.50. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Imperial Brands News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Imperial Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a GBX 3,500 price target, supporting the view that analysts still see upside. Deutsche Bank reaffirms buy
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also reiterated its “buy” rating and maintains a GBX 3,700 price target, another endorsement from sell‑side analysts. Jefferies reaffirms buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup kept a “buy” stance but trimmed its price target from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 — a modest downgrade in upside expectations that tempers bullish analyst support. Citigroup cuts PT to 3,550
- Negative Sentiment: Headlines report a sharp share decline as Imperial warned of market-share losses, which is the primary driver of today’s selloff and raises concerns about execution and competitive pressure. Winston cigarette maker warns on market share losses
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights the sudden share plunge (headlined “Down 7%!”), amplifying short‑term sentiment pressure and likely triggering stop-losses and momentum selling. Why Imperial Brands shares plummeting
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors also flagged exposure to Middle East conflict uncertainty; management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance but geopolitical risk is cited as adding near‑term volatility. Shares fall amid Middle East conflict uncertainty
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