Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 6.78% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $80,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTA. Abbington Investment Group lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbington Investment Group now owns 461,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,373,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CTA stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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