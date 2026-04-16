PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.

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PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 124.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 295.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.43.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 38,226 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £55,809.96. Also, insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £81,139.50. Insiders have sold 117,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,142,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting PageGroup

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PageGroup Company Profile

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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