PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PageGroup
PageGroup Stock Performance
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 38,226 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £55,809.96. Also, insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £81,139.50. Insiders have sold 117,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,142,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting PageGroup
Here are the key news stories impacting PageGroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a GBX 260 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium‑term recovery potential. Digital Look
- Positive Sentiment: PageGroup’s CEO said he is optimistic about the job market in China and the wider APAC region, which supports the firm’s growth exposure outside Europe. PageGroup CEO optimistic about job market in China, APAC region
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a GBX 145 target — a cautious stance that likely limits near‑term buying momentum but does not push the stock lower by itself. Digital Look
- Negative Sentiment: PageGroup reported Q1 gross profits and underlying profits down, with a European slump offsetting gains in Asia and the Americas; management flagged uncertainty from the Iran/Middle East conflict that clouds 2026 outlook. This operational weakness and cautious commentary are key drivers of the share decline. PageGroup Q1 profit falls as European slump offsets Asia, Americas gains
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target sharply from GBX 440 to GBX 300 while keeping a “buy” rating — a significant downward revision that reduces the analyst‑implied upside and may pressure sentiment. Digital Look
- Negative Sentiment: Market headlines noted a sharp intraday selloff (articles report a ~6% drop) after the recruiter warned the Middle East war risk could weigh on trading — showing how geopolitical risk is amplifying volatility. PageGroup shares dive 6% as recruiter warns of Middle East war risk
PageGroup Company Profile
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.
PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.