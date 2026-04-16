SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,520,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 2.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $689,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,537.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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