Cwm LLC Purchases 1,656,049 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8,803.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656,049 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $55,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 239,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 132,382 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 90,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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