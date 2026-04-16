Cwm LLC Purchases 33,851 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $87,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel disclosed a roughly 4% stake in Palantir, a high‑profile endorsement that signals conviction from a well‑known tech investor and can attract other institutional buyers. Read More.

Peter Thiel disclosed a roughly 4% stake in Palantir, a high‑profile endorsement that signals conviction from a well‑known tech investor and can attract other institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK increased its Palantir holdings (~$11M reported), reinforcing a growth‑focused investor base and adding buying pressure. Read More.

Cathie Wood’s ARK increased its Palantir holdings (~$11M reported), reinforcing a growth‑focused investor base and adding buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Political visibility (a presidential mention in recent social posts) and supportive media commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) have amplified confidence that Palantir remains central to government analytics and defense-related AI work. This raising of profile tends to boost sentiment for defense/government revenue continuity. Read More.

Political visibility (a presidential mention in recent social posts) and supportive media commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) have amplified confidence that Palantir remains central to government analytics and defense-related AI work. This raising of profile tends to boost sentiment for defense/government revenue continuity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company product momentum: coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP as a real growth engine—enterprise adoption and pilot‑to‑deal conversion are cited as drivers of revenue and margin expansion, supporting bullish near‑term fundamentals (and referencing Palantir’s recent upside in revenues/earnings). Read More.

Company product momentum: coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP as a real growth engine—enterprise adoption and pilot‑to‑deal conversion are cited as drivers of revenue and margin expansion, supporting bullish near‑term fundamentals (and referencing Palantir’s recent upside in revenues/earnings). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts/upgrades argue Anthropic’s threat is overstated and that Palantir’s sovereign/government moat and real‑world deployments blunt purely LLM‑based competition — this supports sentiment but is debateable. Read More.

Some analysts/upgrades argue Anthropic’s threat is overstated and that Palantir’s sovereign/government moat and real‑world deployments blunt purely LLM‑based competition — this supports sentiment but is debateable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and “buy the dip” pieces are mixed — some see the pullback as opportunity, others caution patience; that contributes to volatile trading rather than a clear directional signal. Read More.

Market commentary and “buy the dip” pieces are mixed — some see the pullback as opportunity, others caution patience; that contributes to volatile trading rather than a clear directional signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly disclosed bearish positions and argued Palantir’s fair value could be far lower (<$50), fueling short‑selling headlines and hedged bets that amplify downside risk for a richly valued stock. Read More.

Michael Burry publicly disclosed bearish positions and argued Palantir’s fair value could be far lower (<$50), fueling short‑selling headlines and hedged bets that amplify downside risk for a richly valued stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition worries: reporting on Anthropic’s rapid revenue ramp and arguments that it could erode Palantir’s middleware/AI positioning have raised existential competition concerns among investors. Read More.

Competition worries: reporting on Anthropic’s rapid revenue ramp and arguments that it could erode Palantir’s middleware/AI positioning have raised existential competition concerns among investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure: some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Mizuho) and multiple pieces warn PLTR trades at a premium, meaning the stock is vulnerable to any growth/margin miss. Those valuation stories increase volatility and selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/valuation pressure: some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Mizuho) and multiple pieces warn PLTR trades at a premium, meaning the stock is vulnerable to any growth/margin miss. Those valuation stories increase volatility and selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets warn a sizable corrective drawdown (30–35%) is possible if expectations slip—this keeps some investors on the sidelines despite positive operational headlines. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.