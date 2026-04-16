Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.5%

GOODO stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

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Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

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Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties across the United States. The company focuses primarily on single-tenant, net-leased office and industrial facilities, seeking long-term contractual cash flows from creditworthy tenants. Its investment strategy emphasizes free-standing assets located in markets with stable economic fundamentals and limited new supply.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Commercial has pursued a disciplined growth approach, funding new acquisitions through a combination of equity raises, debt financing and proceeds from property dispositions.

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