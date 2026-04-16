Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,403 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,403 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Adobe accounts for 3.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
Key Stories Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational creative agent that can orchestrate tasks across Photoshop, Premiere Pro and other Creative Cloud apps, positioning Adobe to commercialize generative AI across its suite. Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic’s Claude
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a connector to Anthropic’s Claude so Firefly capabilities will be available via Claude users — a strategic partnership that reduces friction vs. competing AI‑only entrants and may accelerate enterprise adoption. Adobe to Integrate New AI Assistant With Anthropic’s Claude
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation continues: Adobe previewed new editing features (Premiere Pro Color Mode) and Firefly updates that reinforce its competitive moat in pro video/photo workflows — positive for retention and upsell in Creative Cloud. Adobe Premiere Color Mode First Look
- Neutral Sentiment: Adobe announced an investor session at Adobe Summit (Apr 21) where execs will outline strategy and product roadmaps — a near‑term event where management could provide additional details that move the stock. Adobe to Host Investor Session at Adobe Summit
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and ecosystem integrations (e.g., Talon.One with Adobe Experience Platform) expand Adobe’s enterprise footprint but are incremental near‑term revenue drivers. Talon.One Releases Integration With Adobe Experience Platform
- Negative Sentiment: Anthropic is reportedly preparing its own AI design tool (websites, presentations) that would compete directly with Adobe and Figma — a potential long‑term competitive threat to Creative Cloud usage. Anthropic’s New Design Tool Rivals Adobe and Figma
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF/Acrobat zero‑day that had been exploited — a reminder of security risk exposure; the quick fix limits downside but is a short‑term negative headline. Adobe rolls out emergency fix for Acrobat, Reader zero-day flaw
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive product moves (e.g., Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve adding photo editing capabilities) increase pressure on Adobe’s standalone creative products, particularly among price‑sensitive users. Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve 21 takes on Adobe Lightroom with a new Photo page
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $244.66 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average of $304.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
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