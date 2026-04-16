Strid Group LLC Has $102.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF $DALI

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,569,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF makes up 12.8% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF worth $102,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

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First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DALI stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure. DALI was launched on May 14, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report).

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