Strid Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,444 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.72.
Philip Morris International News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PMI committed $50M to open a business solutions center in Tampa, Florida — a sign of expansion in U.S. operations and potential operational scale benefits. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Commits $50M For Expansion in Florida
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and models are lifting fair-value estimates and price targets on hopes for ZYN and other reduced‑risk product growth, supporting a constructive long‑term narrative. How The Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Story Is Shifting With ZYN And New Analyst Targets
- Positive Sentiment: PM’s white paper advocating a shift from combustible cigarettes to reduced‑risk alternatives is being positioned as a competitive advantage that could pressure peers while supporting PMI’s strategy. Philip Morris’s white paper pushes for smoking shift, weighs on peers
- Neutral Sentiment: PMI will release Q1 results and host a live audio webcast on April 22 (results issued ~7:00 a.m. ET; webcast 9:00 a.m. ET) — an event that typically drives short-term volatility and will be the next major catalyst. Philip Morris International to Host Webcast of 2026 First-Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage highlights PMI’s transformation versus peers (e.g., Altria), which may support investor preference for PM over some tobacco rivals but is not an immediate share-price mover. Altria vs. Philip Morris: One Dividend Is a Trap — Here’s Which One to Avoid
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings previews caution PMI lacks the setup for an earnings beat next week, increasing the risk of downside surprise at the Q1 print. Philip Morris (PM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Needham cut its price target to $200, reflecting more cautious near‑term expectations and adding downward pressure on sentiment. Needham & Company LLC Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $200.00
- Negative Sentiment: An internal/third‑party study highlighted that ~32% of cigarettes consumed in 11 countries in the Americas are illicit, underscoring revenue leakage and policy/regulatory challenges in key markets. One in Three Cigarettes in the Region of The Americas in 2025 Is Illicit, New Study Finds
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
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