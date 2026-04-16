Strid Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,444 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.72.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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