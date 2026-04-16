Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,761 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 112,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

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Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

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