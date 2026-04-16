Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 216,944 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,944 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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