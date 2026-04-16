Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pursuit Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

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