Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,978,000 after acquiring an additional 700,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX News Summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $267.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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