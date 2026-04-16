SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Holdings Raised by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 148.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $126.08 and a 52 week high of $156.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.