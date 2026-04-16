Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,560,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after acquiring an additional 502,464 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,196,000 after acquiring an additional 295,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,521,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $178.25 and a one year high of $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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