Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.40 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,617 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,463,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97.

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iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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