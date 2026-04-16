Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,582 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pursuit Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,605,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 355,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,003 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EWW opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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