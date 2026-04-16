Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Pursuit Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,646.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

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American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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