9,006 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Bought by Pursuit Wealth Management LLC

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.60 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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