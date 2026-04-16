Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.79.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $611.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $637.67 and a 200-day moving average of $550.20. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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