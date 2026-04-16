iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 5584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.13.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,873,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,305 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,808,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,448,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 151,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granville Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,679,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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