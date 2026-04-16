Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,065 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 51,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $191.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock valued at $406,651,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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