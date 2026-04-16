Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Japan Tob Price Performance

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. Japan Tob has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

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Japan Tob Company Profile

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Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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