Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crane $CR

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Crane by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Crane Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE CR opened at $190.21 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $214.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, Director Jennifer Pollino purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.29 per share, for a total transaction of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjay Kapoor purchased 2,814 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.68 per share, with a total value of $499,991.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,991.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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