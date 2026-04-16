Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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