Critical Comparison: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) & Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -11.90% -0.22% -0.16% Halliburton 5.78% 19.77% 8.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Halliburton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $155.66 million 0.50 -$18.61 million ($0.55) -4.18 Halliburton $22.18 billion 1.41 $1.28 billion $1.51 24.87

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Energy Services and Halliburton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Halliburton 0 7 15 1 2.74

Halliburton has a consensus target price of $37.81, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Halliburton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Summary

Halliburton beats Western Energy Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning; and specialty chemicals and services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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