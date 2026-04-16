Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.450 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

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Spire Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Spire stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Spire has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $95.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

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Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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