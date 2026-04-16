Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

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