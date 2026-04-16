Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.50.

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Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $686.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.13. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $167.33 and a 52-week high of $708.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

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Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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