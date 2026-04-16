Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Now Covered by Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8%

STRL opened at $456.08 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $477.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,452,113.64. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,184,000 after acquiring an additional 299,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,926,000 after acquiring an additional 275,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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