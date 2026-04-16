Presidio Production Company (FTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 18th

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Presidio Production Company (NYSE:FTWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Presidio Production Stock Performance

Shares of Presidio Production stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Presidio Production has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

About Presidio Production

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Presidio Production Co is a U.S.-based energy company focused on acquiring, operating and optimizing mature oil and gas assets with a disciplined, technology-driven model.

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Dividend History for Presidio Production (NYSE:FTW)

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