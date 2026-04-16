The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Strong Sell

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.59.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 12.0%

SEDG stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about SolarEdge Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bull case — recent turnaround and operational improvements: coverage highlights a strong 12‑month rally, a shift to U.S. domestic manufacturing benefiting from IRA incentives, margin recovery (Q4 2025 gross margin cited at ~22%) and a return to positive free cash flow, which support longer‑term recovery potential. SolarEdge bullish deep-dive

Bull case — recent turnaround and operational improvements: coverage highlights a strong 12‑month rally, a shift to U.S. domestic manufacturing benefiting from IRA incentives, margin recovery (Q4 2025 gross margin cited at ~22%) and a return to positive free cash flow, which support longer‑term recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/style acknowledgement — Zacks highlighted SolarEdge as a strong momentum stock under their style scores, which can attract short‑term growth/momentum investors. Zacks momentum piece

Momentum/style acknowledgement — Zacks highlighted SolarEdge as a strong momentum stock under their style scores, which can attract short‑term growth/momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical/industry risk — reports that China may consider limiting exports of advanced solar technologies to the U.S. are being discussed; outcomes could be mixed for SolarEdge depending on supply chain exposure and competitive positioning. Monitor policy developments. China export ban coverage

Geopolitical/industry risk — reports that China may consider limiting exports of advanced solar technologies to the U.S. are being discussed; outcomes could be mixed for SolarEdge depending on supply chain exposure and competitive positioning. Monitor policy developments. Neutral Sentiment: Quote/quote aggregation — outlets (Fox Business / market quote pages) are refreshing SEDG data and analyst notes; useful for tracking intraday moves but not a new catalyst. Fox Business quote

Quote/quote aggregation — outlets (Fox Business / market quote pages) are refreshing SEDG data and analyst notes; useful for tracking intraday moves but not a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgrade to “strong sell” with a $31 price target (from $36) — GS says expectations appear too high; the firm reiterated/adjusted its sell stance and lowered the target, which is the primary negative catalyst cited across outlets and likely the main reason for selling pressure today. Goldman Sachs downgrade

Goldman Sachs downgrade to “strong sell” with a $31 price target (from $36) — GS says expectations appear too high; the firm reiterated/adjusted its sell stance and lowered the target, which is the primary negative catalyst cited across outlets and likely the main reason for selling pressure today. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — multiple market headlines note a sharp intraday slide tied to the downgrade and related coverage; momentum sellers and algos likely amplified the move. Stock slide coverage

Market reaction — multiple market headlines note a sharp intraday slide tied to the downgrade and related coverage; momentum sellers and algos likely amplified the move. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/expectations risk — coverage repeatedly cites that consensus expectations may be elevated versus near‑term operational/earnings reality; with the company still recovering margins and carrying leverage, negative revisions could continue to pressure the stock until clearer, sustained improvement is reported. Zacks summary

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.