Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 7,326 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $153.54 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average is $216.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.48.

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Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: UK awards Boeing a three‑year £879m (~$1.19bn) contract to maintain Apache and Chinook helicopters, adding near‑term revenue visibility in defense services and supporting back‑log monetization. Read More.

UK awards Boeing a three‑year £879m (~$1.19bn) contract to maintain Apache and Chinook helicopters, adding near‑term revenue visibility in defense services and supporting back‑log monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced first‑quarter deliveries showing continued production and defense deliveries (notable commercial totals and multiple defense program shipments), reinforcing operational momentum ahead of earnings. Read More.

Boeing announced first‑quarter deliveries showing continued production and defense deliveries (notable commercial totals and multiple defense program shipments), reinforcing operational momentum ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Connectivity progress: Boeing and partners (SES, Viasat) reached milestones toward factory line‑fit options and Boeing has entered evaluation processes for next‑gen antennas—this enhances new‑aircraft value, aftermarket upsell potential and long‑term customer differentiation. Read More.

Connectivity progress: Boeing and partners (SES, Viasat) reached milestones toward factory line‑fit options and Boeing has entered evaluation processes for next‑gen antennas—this enhances new‑aircraft value, aftermarket upsell potential and long‑term customer differentiation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated investor attention to BA and highlights key factors to watch (deliveries, defense contracts, and upcoming earnings), useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More.

Zacks notes elevated investor attention to BA and highlights key factors to watch (deliveries, defense contracts, and upcoming earnings), useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect Boeing to report a decline in earnings and Zacks flags that BA lacks the mix of factors typically needed for an earnings beat—this analyst caution can pressure sentiment into earnings. Read More.

Analysts expect Boeing to report a decline in earnings and Zacks flags that BA lacks the mix of factors typically needed for an earnings beat—this analyst caution can pressure sentiment into earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: March deliveries slowed (46 jets) vs. February as Boeing repaired damaged wiring in roughly 25 737 MAX aircraft — a short‑term delivery/revenue timing headwind that could temper near‑term results. Read More.

March deliveries slowed (46 jets) vs. February as Boeing repaired damaged wiring in roughly 25 737 MAX aircraft — a short‑term delivery/revenue timing headwind that could temper near‑term results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary noted the new U.K. helicopter deal coincided with a mild share pullback, reflecting that investors are balancing contract wins with macro/earnings concerns and near‑term operational noise. Read More.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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