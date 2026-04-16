Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,301,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,442,269,000 after buying an additional 584,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,139,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,146,000 after buying an additional 288,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in Duke Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 419,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on DUK to $139 (from $138), keeping a neutral rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upward support for the share price. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on DUK to $139 (from $138), keeping a neutral rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upward support for the share price. Positive Sentiment: Duke appears in a utilities income-roundup as a dividend-oriented pick, which can attract yield-focused investors and provide baseline demand for the shares. 247WallSt Article

Duke appears in a utilities income-roundup as a dividend-oriented pick, which can attract yield-focused investors and provide baseline demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy is investing $600,000 in North Carolina workforce training programs (community colleges and partners) — a long-term operational positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term. Yahoo Finance

Duke Energy is investing $600,000 in North Carolina workforce training programs (community colleges and partners) — a long-term operational positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple local grants from the Duke Energy Foundation (community nonprofits, $50K awards, food/mental-health/housing support) boost PR and community relations but have minimal direct financial impact. WBIW

Multiple local grants from the Duke Energy Foundation (community nonprofits, $50K awards, food/mental-health/housing support) boost PR and community relations but have minimal direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Duke will hold its annual shareholders meeting online May 7 — a governance item investors should note but not price-moving by itself. Yahoo Finance Meeting Notice

Duke will hold its annual shareholders meeting online May 7 — a governance item investors should note but not price-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Duke filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to recover more than $800M in winter fuel and purchased-power costs; while recovery would preserve margins, the request has drawn regulatory and political scrutiny that increases execution risk and short-term uncertainty. Reuters

Duke filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to recover more than $800M in winter fuel and purchased-power costs; while recovery would preserve margins, the request has drawn regulatory and political scrutiny that increases execution risk and short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights that customers may pay more and that state leaders (including Gov. Stein) are urging action from the utilities commission — a sign of possible public/political pushback that could delay or limit recovery. MSN

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered Duke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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