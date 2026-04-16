Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Insynergy Products had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

Insynergy Products Stock Performance

STCB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Insynergy Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

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Insynergy Products Company Profile

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Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc in September 2017.

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