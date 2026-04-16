Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Insynergy Products had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.
Insynergy Products Stock Performance
STCB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Insynergy Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Insynergy Products Company Profile
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