KBC Group NV Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.30% of Seagate Technology worth $175,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $10,000,033.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,591 shares in the company, valued at $152,779,151.07. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

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Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.6%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $519.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $534.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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