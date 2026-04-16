KBC Group NV Has $187.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,723 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $187,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Amgen by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,076,000 after buying an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,254,000 after buying an additional 567,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 91.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $101,076,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.24.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8%

AMGN opened at $348.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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