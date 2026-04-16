AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.29, but opened at $44.02. AIA shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 36,619 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AIA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAGIY

AIA Stock Down 3.7%

About AIA

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

(Get Free Report)

AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan‑Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long‑term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia‑Pacific region.

The company’s core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.