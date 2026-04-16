Short Interest in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Increases By 28.6%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,735,133 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,348,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,830.50. This represents a 29.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $532,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,236.08. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,979 shares of company stock worth $1,842,414. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Trading of WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 907,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 175,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on WEX in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Read Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 2.0%

WEX stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $180.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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