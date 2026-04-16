AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 876 and last traded at GBX 854.75, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858.

AIB Group Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of £18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 766.41.

AIB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

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