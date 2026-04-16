Brokerages Set Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Target Price at $14.25

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Orchestra BioMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 1.3%

OBIO opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.60. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 184.17% and a negative net margin of 157.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other news, insider David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,086,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,943.43. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBIO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth $118,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

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Orchestra BioMed, Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company’s research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

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