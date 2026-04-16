Cwm LLC Acquires 161,323 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,323 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 4.79% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $97,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $48.01.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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